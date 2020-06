Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Available 08/22/19 Great family home; spacious, new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, flex/den room in Buckeye, move in ready. Community behind elementary. $1,300 mo, $1,300 move-in fee. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Febe at 623-282-7270



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buckeye-az?lid=12521847



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106769)