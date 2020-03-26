All apartments in Buckeye
24620 W Mobile Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

24620 W Mobile Lane

24620 West Mobile Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24620 West Mobile Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Rental Property in Crystal Vista! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Master Bedroom Split! Nice size mater with full master bath, Walk in Shower and Garden Tub! Take advantage of LOW utilities this home has Solar! Large Lot with Grass Back, Covered Patio , Fire Pit and BBQ with fully fenced backyard. Large Kitchen with energy efficient kitchen appliances, granite counters complete with a bar top, custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. Additionally, Crystal Vista offers many amenities including a community park with basketball courts and a children's playground. This neighborhood also features BBQ areas, picnic ramadas and walking trails and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24620 W Mobile Lane have any available units?
24620 W Mobile Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24620 W Mobile Lane have?
Some of 24620 W Mobile Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24620 W Mobile Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24620 W Mobile Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24620 W Mobile Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24620 W Mobile Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24620 W Mobile Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24620 W Mobile Lane offers parking.
Does 24620 W Mobile Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24620 W Mobile Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24620 W Mobile Lane have a pool?
No, 24620 W Mobile Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24620 W Mobile Lane have accessible units?
No, 24620 W Mobile Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24620 W Mobile Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24620 W Mobile Lane has units with dishwashers.
