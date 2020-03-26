24620 W Mobile Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage playground basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking playground bbq/grill garage

Rental Property in Crystal Vista! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Master Bedroom Split! Nice size mater with full master bath, Walk in Shower and Garden Tub! Take advantage of LOW utilities this home has Solar! Large Lot with Grass Back, Covered Patio , Fire Pit and BBQ with fully fenced backyard. Large Kitchen with energy efficient kitchen appliances, granite counters complete with a bar top, custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. Additionally, Crystal Vista offers many amenities including a community park with basketball courts and a children's playground. This neighborhood also features BBQ areas, picnic ramadas and walking trails and much more!