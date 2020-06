Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New Build As Model & Energy Efficient Home Ready Now! Open Floor Plan With Modern Style, New Blinds & Curtains, New Refrigerater , Washer & Dryer Are Provided.Our Home Help You Live A Healthier And Quieter Lifestyle While Saving you Money On Utility Bill. This Home Near The White Tank Mountains And skyline Regional Park.No Pets Allowed.