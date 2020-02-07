24125 W LASSO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated and move in ready! All new interior 2 tone repaint and new carpet throughout. Tile in all the wet areas. Conveniently located close to highway access, shopping and other amenities. Property is ''As Is'' regarding cosmetics, paint, carpet, etc. schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2941.00 - includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats****