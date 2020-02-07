All apartments in Buckeye
24125 W LASSO Lane
24125 W LASSO Lane

24125 West Lasso Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24125 West Lasso Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Beautifully updated and move in ready! All new interior 2 tone repaint and new carpet throughout. Tile in all the wet areas. Conveniently located close to highway access, shopping and other amenities. Property is ''As Is'' regarding cosmetics, paint, carpet, etc. schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2941.00 - includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24125 W LASSO Lane have any available units?
24125 W LASSO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
What amenities does 24125 W LASSO Lane have?
Some of 24125 W LASSO Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24125 W LASSO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24125 W LASSO Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24125 W LASSO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24125 W LASSO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24125 W LASSO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24125 W LASSO Lane does offer parking.
Does 24125 W LASSO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24125 W LASSO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24125 W LASSO Lane have a pool?
No, 24125 W LASSO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24125 W LASSO Lane have accessible units?
No, 24125 W LASSO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24125 W LASSO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24125 W LASSO Lane has units with dishwashers.
