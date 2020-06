Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great move-in ready 4 bedroom home now available in Buckeye. Spacious, open floor plan includes updated tile in all common areas and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens up to the great room and features stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures and a breakfast bar. Additional features include a covered patio with a roomy backyard and a 2 car garage. Corner lot location adds to the privacy. Don't miss out on this one - call today!