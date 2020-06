Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available 8/5/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Beautifully upgraded home with one of the biggest lofts ever! 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath

home with view fencing that looks into the greenbelt. Great mountain views from the

loft and bedrooms. Upgraded cabinets, tile, countertops, and more. Desert landscaping and

a play area for the kids. You will be delighted to call this your new home.

To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.