Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23781 W La Vista Dr
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

23781 W La Vista Dr

23781 West La Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23781 West La Vista Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
***AVAILABLE 5/27/20***

Unobstructed Mountain Views in this beautiful neighborhood north of the freeway.
5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 story home, with 2 car garage. Has a huge loft upstairs that can fit a pool table, TV, and sofa.
Upgraded tile downstairs, granite countertops, and upgraded cabinets, spacious pantry. No home directly to the West or North.
Sit on your covered front porch and have direct views of the White Tank Mountains. Not your ordinary rental.
The Master Bedroom is on the 1st Level, includes a good size ensuite w/double sinks, and large closet.
Landscape in the backyard is AWESOME and you'll love sitting under the covered patio looking at all the views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23781 W La Vista Dr have any available units?
23781 W La Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23781 W La Vista Dr have?
Some of 23781 W La Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23781 W La Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23781 W La Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23781 W La Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23781 W La Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23781 W La Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23781 W La Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 23781 W La Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23781 W La Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23781 W La Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 23781 W La Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23781 W La Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 23781 W La Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23781 W La Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23781 W La Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

