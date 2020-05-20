23781 W La Vista Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table garage

***AVAILABLE 5/27/20***



Unobstructed Mountain Views in this beautiful neighborhood north of the freeway.

5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 story home, with 2 car garage. Has a huge loft upstairs that can fit a pool table, TV, and sofa.

Upgraded tile downstairs, granite countertops, and upgraded cabinets, spacious pantry. No home directly to the West or North.

Sit on your covered front porch and have direct views of the White Tank Mountains. Not your ordinary rental.

The Master Bedroom is on the 1st Level, includes a good size ensuite w/double sinks, and large closet.

Landscape in the backyard is AWESOME and you'll love sitting under the covered patio looking at all the views.