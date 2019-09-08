23762 W Hess Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b544d60a9 ---- NEW & BEAUTIFUL Buckeye! 43 is Ready for you to move in! Located near Watson and Durango in the Watson Estates, is this beautiful new home by DRHorton;this home shines! The home has an open floor plan that has it all! Stylish and functional! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, updated oversized sink, and a great center island and oversized pantry! The great room concept keeps the kitchen as the heart of the home with a large dining area and oversized living area adjacent plus additional storage closet! The front of the home has a comfortable entry that acts as a buffer to the rest of the home and offers an open den/living area as well as a guest powder room. The laundry area is spacious, not your typical walk through laundry leading into the garage, but with extra shelving and room to turn around in! The master bedroom is comfortable and spacious with an oversized walk-in closet, and the bath has dual sinks, large walk in shower and commode room! Three guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom complete this perfect home! Decorated in neutral gray shades, the bedrooms and front den are carpeted; rest of home is tile. Owners transferred. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Cross Streets Watson and Durango FLOORING: Carpet / Tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/Dryer; Refrigerator; Dishwasher; Built-in Microwave; Oven Range - Stainless/Frigidaire PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2018 YARD: back is gravel; front is desert landscaping Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



