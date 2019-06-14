Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

23581 W. Bowker St. Available 07/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Riata West is available for move in July 1st - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Riata West is available for move in July 1st. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This one story home features R/O filter, Soft water system, and double solar panels. Electric bills are normally under $50 a month. Bills available upon request. It also features plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, garage shelving and ceiling fans. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and parks.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home is currently occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085. THIS HOME WILL BE UNFURNISHED!



