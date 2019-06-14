All apartments in Buckeye
23581 W. Bowker St.
23581 W. Bowker St.

23581 West Bowker Street · No Longer Available
Location

23581 West Bowker Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
23581 W. Bowker St. Available 07/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Riata West is available for move in July 1st - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Riata West is available for move in July 1st. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This one story home features R/O filter, Soft water system, and double solar panels. Electric bills are normally under $50 a month. Bills available upon request. It also features plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, garage shelving and ceiling fans. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and parks.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home is currently occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085. THIS HOME WILL BE UNFURNISHED!

(RLNE4947188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23581 W. Bowker St. have any available units?
23581 W. Bowker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23581 W. Bowker St. have?
Some of 23581 W. Bowker St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23581 W. Bowker St. currently offering any rent specials?
23581 W. Bowker St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23581 W. Bowker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23581 W. Bowker St. is pet friendly.
Does 23581 W. Bowker St. offer parking?
Yes, 23581 W. Bowker St. offers parking.
Does 23581 W. Bowker St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23581 W. Bowker St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23581 W. Bowker St. have a pool?
Yes, 23581 W. Bowker St. has a pool.
Does 23581 W. Bowker St. have accessible units?
No, 23581 W. Bowker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23581 W. Bowker St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23581 W. Bowker St. does not have units with dishwashers.
