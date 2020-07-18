All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:41 AM

23273 West Pima Street

23273 West Pima Street · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23273 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This charming home with great room floor plan offering 4 bedrooms & 2 baths with 1535 SqFt. Located Near Watson and Yuma Rd! The kitchen is finished with updated white cabinetry with stainless hardware, white appliances, pantry & breakfast bar seating. The spacious master has plenty of natural light plus a private bath w/dual sink vanity, shower/tub combo & walk-in closet. Therma Star Pella vinyl sliding door with between-the-glass blinds lead to a low-maintenance desert landscaped backyard with covered patio & extended Ramada. Other features include a 2 car garage, laundry room off the kitchen, front security door, blinds throughout, updated bathrooms, programmable thermostat, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings & much more! See today and visit the community amenities including parks, playgrounds & basketball courts!

3D Virtual Tour! Copy and Paste Link Below:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Vh38kagkaxN

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

**BEWARE OF SCAMS**We do not list our properties on Craigslist. If you found this property on Craigslist, it is a scam! If you are speaking to someone, claiming to be the owner of the property, it is a scam! If you are being told to wire money for your move in funds, it is a scam!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23273 West Pima Street have any available units?
23273 West Pima Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23273 West Pima Street have?
Some of 23273 West Pima Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23273 West Pima Street currently offering any rent specials?
23273 West Pima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23273 West Pima Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23273 West Pima Street is pet friendly.
Does 23273 West Pima Street offer parking?
Yes, 23273 West Pima Street offers parking.
Does 23273 West Pima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23273 West Pima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23273 West Pima Street have a pool?
No, 23273 West Pima Street does not have a pool.
Does 23273 West Pima Street have accessible units?
No, 23273 West Pima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23273 West Pima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23273 West Pima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
