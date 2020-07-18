23273 West Pima Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage

This charming home with great room floor plan offering 4 bedrooms & 2 baths with 1535 SqFt. Located Near Watson and Yuma Rd! The kitchen is finished with updated white cabinetry with stainless hardware, white appliances, pantry & breakfast bar seating. The spacious master has plenty of natural light plus a private bath w/dual sink vanity, shower/tub combo & walk-in closet. Therma Star Pella vinyl sliding door with between-the-glass blinds lead to a low-maintenance desert landscaped backyard with covered patio & extended Ramada. Other features include a 2 car garage, laundry room off the kitchen, front security door, blinds throughout, updated bathrooms, programmable thermostat, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings & much more! See today and visit the community amenities including parks, playgrounds & basketball courts!



3D Virtual Tour! Copy and Paste Link Below:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Vh38kagkaxN



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



**BEWARE OF SCAMS**We do not list our properties on Craigslist. If you found this property on Craigslist, it is a scam! If you are speaking to someone, claiming to be the owner of the property, it is a scam! If you are being told to wire money for your move in funds, it is a scam!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.