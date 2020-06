Amenities

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,238 sqft of living space located in Sundance subdivision. Great dual paint tones, tile in all the right

places. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. All appliances are included (including refrigerator). Great layout. Landscape service included. Close to shopping and restaurants. Near I-10 Freeway.