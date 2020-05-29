All apartments in Buckeye
22837 W Gardenia Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

22837 W Gardenia Drive

22837 West Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22837 West Gardenia Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Really cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sundance Subdivision. This home has the same brand new wood look flooring throughout - NO CARPET! Great Room Floor plan with open kitchen and large bedrooms. Nice two-tone paint, all updated fans and fixtures. The open kitchen features all appliances and nice sized pantry. Master bedroom has double closets and a full master bath. Washer Dryer and Fridge are all included! Two car garage with storage cabinets. The backyard space is perfect for entertaining, with an extended patio area. Community has a nice park with grassy area, basketball, playground and benches. This home will not last long call today! Rent $1275Security Deposit: $1275Pet Deposit: $250.00 per pet Annual Pet Fee: $100 per yearAdmin/Move in Fee $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1275
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22837 W Gardenia Drive have any available units?
22837 W Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22837 W Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 22837 W Gardenia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22837 W Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22837 W Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22837 W Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22837 W Gardenia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22837 W Gardenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22837 W Gardenia Drive offers parking.
Does 22837 W Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22837 W Gardenia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22837 W Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 22837 W Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22837 W Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 22837 W Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22837 W Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22837 W Gardenia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

