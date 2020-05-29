22837 W Gardenia Drive

Amenities

Really cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sundance Subdivision. This home has the same brand new wood look flooring throughout - NO CARPET! Great Room Floor plan with open kitchen and large bedrooms. Nice two-tone paint, all updated fans and fixtures. The open kitchen features all appliances and nice sized pantry. Master bedroom has double closets and a full master bath. Washer Dryer and Fridge are all included! Two car garage with storage cabinets. The backyard space is perfect for entertaining, with an extended patio area. Community has a nice park with grassy area, basketball, playground and benches. This home will not last long call today! Rent $1275Security Deposit: $1275Pet Deposit: $250.00 per pet Annual Pet Fee: $100 per yearAdmin/Move in Fee $250