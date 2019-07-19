All apartments in Buckeye
22831 W MESQUITE Drive

22831 West Mesquite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22831 West Mesquite Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WOW! COME SEE THIS STUNNING HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME WITH A $55K POOL AND SPA WITH WATERFALL, A $10K BUILT IN BBQ ISLAND, AND IT HAS $24K SOLAR PANEL SYSTEM THAT IS FULLY PAID AND OWNED FOR HUGE TENANT SAVINGS IN UTILITY BILLS! **This is rental is a steal at $1695!!Landlord added additional blow in insulation in attic AND put in a 2nd Split Level A/C System in order to have separate HVAC for upstairs and downstairs (many other homes in the area have only one A/C). Landlord also put in about a $2K highly efficient Hot Water Heater as well, plus had all windows Tinted. THIS HOME TRULY IS ENERGY EFFICIENT! BONUS GAME ROOM with Pool Table and PacMan Game.Step inside to a Gorgeous Home with a downstairs master that is a dream. The Master Suite has an electric fireplace, plus has a stunning master bath with a completely redesignedwalk-in shower and designer tub all enclosed within glass for a relaxing evening anytime you desire. Gorgeous vanity and countertops, separate water closet, and a huge walk-in closet with built in shelving including the safe, finish off this master suite nicely. Enjoy the living area that features a 2nd electric fireplace and gorgeous bamboo wood flooring. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a double oven, plus a nice eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Step upstairs to a huge loft for that dream game room or teen room for the kids, plus enjoy 3 additional bedrooms and a bath, including 1 bedroom that has a vanity and sink. Upgraded ceiling fans throughout as well. The backyard is a dream with a gorgeous pool and spa, huge waterfall, built in BBQ island, extended cool deck, travertine walkway, and more! Schedule your viewing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22831 W MESQUITE Drive have any available units?
22831 W MESQUITE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22831 W MESQUITE Drive have?
Some of 22831 W MESQUITE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22831 W MESQUITE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22831 W MESQUITE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22831 W MESQUITE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22831 W MESQUITE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 22831 W MESQUITE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22831 W MESQUITE Drive offers parking.
Does 22831 W MESQUITE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22831 W MESQUITE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22831 W MESQUITE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22831 W MESQUITE Drive has a pool.
Does 22831 W MESQUITE Drive have accessible units?
No, 22831 W MESQUITE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22831 W MESQUITE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22831 W MESQUITE Drive has units with dishwashers.
