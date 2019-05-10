Rent Calculator
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22767 W YAVAPAI Street
22767 West Yavapai Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
22767 West Yavapai Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Very convenient location, close to shopping, schools and I-10 Fwy. 3 bedroom, 2 baths, neutral colors, tile thorough ALL the house, Great rental price!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22767 W YAVAPAI Street have any available units?
22767 W YAVAPAI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
Is 22767 W YAVAPAI Street currently offering any rent specials?
22767 W YAVAPAI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22767 W YAVAPAI Street pet-friendly?
No, 22767 W YAVAPAI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 22767 W YAVAPAI Street offer parking?
No, 22767 W YAVAPAI Street does not offer parking.
Does 22767 W YAVAPAI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22767 W YAVAPAI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22767 W YAVAPAI Street have a pool?
No, 22767 W YAVAPAI Street does not have a pool.
Does 22767 W YAVAPAI Street have accessible units?
No, 22767 W YAVAPAI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22767 W YAVAPAI Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22767 W YAVAPAI Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22767 W YAVAPAI Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22767 W YAVAPAI Street does not have units with air conditioning.
