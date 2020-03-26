All apartments in Buckeye
22750 West Papago Street

22750 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

22750 West Papago Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this Spacious 3 bed plus Loft 2.5 bath two story home located off of Yuma & Watson in the "Sundance" Community! This Home has it all! Featuring a large kitchen that opens into family room, extended covered patio, nicely landscaped yard.. Master has walk in closet!! Beautiful interior paint, flooring, fixtures, window coverings, and more! Hurry This home won't last at this price!!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22750 West Papago Street have any available units?
22750 West Papago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22750 West Papago Street have?
Some of 22750 West Papago Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22750 West Papago Street currently offering any rent specials?
22750 West Papago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22750 West Papago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22750 West Papago Street is pet friendly.
Does 22750 West Papago Street offer parking?
No, 22750 West Papago Street does not offer parking.
Does 22750 West Papago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22750 West Papago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22750 West Papago Street have a pool?
No, 22750 West Papago Street does not have a pool.
Does 22750 West Papago Street have accessible units?
No, 22750 West Papago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22750 West Papago Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22750 West Papago Street does not have units with dishwashers.
