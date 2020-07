Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Home BACKS UP TO GOLF COURSE with unobstructed views of the White Tanks Mountains * Great location with close access to I-10 Freeway, Sundance Shopping Center, restaurants, and schools * Tiles throughout first floor * Neutral carpet upstairs * Kitchen features a breakfast bar, dining area, large great room * Inside laundry conveniently located upstairs * North-South exposure and low maintenance front and backyard! Come see today!