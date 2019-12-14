22627 W Adams Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 2/6/2020*Please Do Not Disturb Occupants**No Short-Term Leasing***

***NO CARPET*** Home feels much larger than SF reflects!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, low maintenance

front yard with desert landscaping, grass in the backyard with a covered patio and extended concrete area, eat-in-kitchen, vaulted

ceilings w/arched entry-ways, window blinds, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and, WOOD like flooring, in the Master bedroom

you will find two separate closets and a full bath. North/South Exposure, Plus a 2 car garage. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.