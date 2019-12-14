All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

22627 W Adams Dr

22627 West Adams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22627 West Adams Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 2/6/2020*Please Do Not Disturb Occupants**No Short-Term Leasing***
***NO CARPET*** Home feels much larger than SF reflects!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, low maintenance
front yard with desert landscaping, grass in the backyard with a covered patio and extended concrete area, eat-in-kitchen, vaulted
ceilings w/arched entry-ways, window blinds, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and, WOOD like flooring, in the Master bedroom
you will find two separate closets and a full bath. North/South Exposure, Plus a 2 car garage. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22627 W Adams Dr have any available units?
22627 W Adams Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22627 W Adams Dr have?
Some of 22627 W Adams Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22627 W Adams Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22627 W Adams Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22627 W Adams Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 22627 W Adams Dr is pet friendly.
Does 22627 W Adams Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22627 W Adams Dr offers parking.
Does 22627 W Adams Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22627 W Adams Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22627 W Adams Dr have a pool?
No, 22627 W Adams Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22627 W Adams Dr have accessible units?
No, 22627 W Adams Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22627 W Adams Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22627 W Adams Dr has units with dishwashers.

