22627 W Adams Dr

Amenities
***Available 2/6/2020*Please Do Not Disturb Occupants**No Short-Term Leasing***
***NO CARPET*** Home feels much larger than SF reflects!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, low maintenance
front yard with desert landscaping, grass in the backyard with a covered patio and extended concrete area, eat-in-kitchen, vaulted
ceilings w/arched entry-ways, window blinds, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and, WOOD like flooring, in the Master bedroom
you will find two separate closets and a full bath. North/South Exposure, Plus a 2 car garage. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.