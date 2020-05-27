22597 W La Pasada Blvd

Amenities

Lots of sq ft for a 2 bedroom! Sundance 55+ community! - Gorgeous interior with many upgrades! Active Adult golf course community of Sundance. Meritage's most popular energy efficient floor plan with a bright and spacious layout. Multiple living areas and beautiful flooring! The kitchen boasts designer granite, subway tile backsplash, wall double oven, electric cook top, and an oversized island with room for ample seating built for entertaining. This 2 bedroom home was also upgraded to include a den AND office! The XXL laundry room has been upgraded to include plenty of cabinetry for storage. The master suite includes an XXL shower, separate dual vanities, and walk-in closet. $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Buckeye 2% rental tax, $10 monthly admin fee. Excellent amenities pool, gym, etc for a one time charge of $100. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5701910)