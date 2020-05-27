All apartments in Buckeye
22597 W La Pasada Blvd

22597 West La Pasada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

22597 West La Pasada Boulevard, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Lots of sq ft for a 2 bedroom! Sundance 55+ community! - Gorgeous interior with many upgrades! Active Adult golf course community of Sundance. Meritage's most popular energy efficient floor plan with a bright and spacious layout. Multiple living areas and beautiful flooring! The kitchen boasts designer granite, subway tile backsplash, wall double oven, electric cook top, and an oversized island with room for ample seating built for entertaining. This 2 bedroom home was also upgraded to include a den AND office! The XXL laundry room has been upgraded to include plenty of cabinetry for storage. The master suite includes an XXL shower, separate dual vanities, and walk-in closet. $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Buckeye 2% rental tax, $10 monthly admin fee. Excellent amenities pool, gym, etc for a one time charge of $100. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5701910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

