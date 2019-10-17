22544 W Hadley St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available 10/21/19*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants, No Short-Term Leasing***

WOW! 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms with a Super Bonus Loft Area (17x27). This is a beautiful home and is a popular floor-plan. Kitchen features black designer appliances, breakfast bar, eat-in area and large pantry. Split-floor plan upstairs offers privacy for the master bedroom and opens to the loft area. One full bath downstairs and two full baths upstairs. Close to golfing, parks, schools and shopping. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.