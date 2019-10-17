All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:21 PM

22544 W Hadley St

22544 W Hadley St · No Longer Available
Location

22544 W Hadley St, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available 10/21/19*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants, No Short-Term Leasing***
WOW! 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms with a Super Bonus Loft Area (17x27). This is a beautiful home and is a popular floor-plan. Kitchen features black designer appliances, breakfast bar, eat-in area and large pantry. Split-floor plan upstairs offers privacy for the master bedroom and opens to the loft area. One full bath downstairs and two full baths upstairs. Close to golfing, parks, schools and shopping. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22544 W Hadley St have any available units?
22544 W Hadley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22544 W Hadley St have?
Some of 22544 W Hadley St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22544 W Hadley St currently offering any rent specials?
22544 W Hadley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22544 W Hadley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22544 W Hadley St is pet friendly.
Does 22544 W Hadley St offer parking?
No, 22544 W Hadley St does not offer parking.
Does 22544 W Hadley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22544 W Hadley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22544 W Hadley St have a pool?
No, 22544 W Hadley St does not have a pool.
Does 22544 W Hadley St have accessible units?
No, 22544 W Hadley St does not have accessible units.
Does 22544 W Hadley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22544 W Hadley St has units with dishwashers.
