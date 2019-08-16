22541 W Lasso Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc534430ae ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home plus loft. Large living room at entrance with carpet flooring expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers some appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large master bedroom downstairs split for privacy with walk in closet and master bath. Bedrooms upstairs along with big loft area. Hook up for washer/dryer available inside. Home also features a large backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! *******No Cats********* 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Loft/Den Stove Two Story