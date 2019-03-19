All apartments in Buckeye
22240 W TONTO Street
22240 W TONTO Street

22240 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

22240 West Tonto Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Windmill Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Need a bigger place? Well you found it. Warning, if you come visit you won't want to leave! This gorgeous home features the following: 4BR/3BA, Approx. 2271SF ~ Downstairs Bedroom ~ Gourmet Kitchen W/Plenty of Cabinetry ~ Modern Great Room Design ~ Designer Neutral Colors Throughout ~ Spacious Entertainment Sized Loft ~ Oversized Master Suite ~ Dual Zone Air Conditioning ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Landscaped Backyard ~ Extended Covered Patio ~ N/S Exposure ~ Located in the Ultra-Desirable Windmill Village Community of Buckeye, near shopping, parks, recreation/attractions, freeway access, and essential services. Better hurry, this one won't last for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

