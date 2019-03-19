22240 W TONTO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Need a bigger place? Well you found it. Warning, if you come visit you won't want to leave! This gorgeous home features the following: 4BR/3BA, Approx. 2271SF ~ Downstairs Bedroom ~ Gourmet Kitchen W/Plenty of Cabinetry ~ Modern Great Room Design ~ Designer Neutral Colors Throughout ~ Spacious Entertainment Sized Loft ~ Oversized Master Suite ~ Dual Zone Air Conditioning ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Landscaped Backyard ~ Extended Covered Patio ~ N/S Exposure ~ Located in the Ultra-Desirable Windmill Village Community of Buckeye, near shopping, parks, recreation/attractions, freeway access, and essential services. Better hurry, this one won't last for long.