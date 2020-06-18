22034 W GARDENIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

***BEWARE OF SCAMMERS***MAKE SURE YOU DEAL WITH METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE***LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ...Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home plus loft in Buckeye** Large living room at entrance with carpet expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers all appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. All bedrooms located upstairs along with large loft area. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a good size backyard. *****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***Rent To Own Program Available!