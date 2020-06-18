All apartments in Buckeye
22034 W GARDENIA Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

22034 W GARDENIA Drive

22034 West Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22034 West Gardenia Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
***BEWARE OF SCAMMERS***MAKE SURE YOU DEAL WITH METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE***LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ...Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home plus loft in Buckeye** Large living room at entrance with carpet expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers all appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. All bedrooms located upstairs along with large loft area. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a good size backyard. *****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***Rent To Own Program Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22034 W GARDENIA Drive have any available units?
22034 W GARDENIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22034 W GARDENIA Drive have?
Some of 22034 W GARDENIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22034 W GARDENIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22034 W GARDENIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22034 W GARDENIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22034 W GARDENIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 22034 W GARDENIA Drive offer parking?
No, 22034 W GARDENIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22034 W GARDENIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22034 W GARDENIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22034 W GARDENIA Drive have a pool?
No, 22034 W GARDENIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22034 W GARDENIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 22034 W GARDENIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22034 W GARDENIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22034 W GARDENIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
