All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 21827 W COCOPAH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
21827 W COCOPAH Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

21827 W COCOPAH Street

21827 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21827 West Cocopah Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bed/3 ba home in sought after Sundance boasts wood floors/carpet thru out,upgraded light fixtures,ceilings fans and framed mirrors in all bathrooms. Large entry foyer with open formal living/dinning room. Eat-in kitchen overlooks family room with stainless steel appliances,island,pantry. One bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet and full bath. Remaining bedrooms upstairs on split floor plan with computer nook. Oversized master bedroom upstairs includes vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Adjoining master bathroom has separate shower and garden tub. Built in storage cabinets in garage. Extended covered backyard patio and dual A/C units. Includes washer/dryer. Close to restaurants,shopping,schools,parks,walking/bike paths and the I-10. This won't last! Home is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21827 W COCOPAH Street have any available units?
21827 W COCOPAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21827 W COCOPAH Street have?
Some of 21827 W COCOPAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21827 W COCOPAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
21827 W COCOPAH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21827 W COCOPAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 21827 W COCOPAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21827 W COCOPAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 21827 W COCOPAH Street does offer parking.
Does 21827 W COCOPAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21827 W COCOPAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21827 W COCOPAH Street have a pool?
No, 21827 W COCOPAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 21827 W COCOPAH Street have accessible units?
No, 21827 W COCOPAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21827 W COCOPAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21827 W COCOPAH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College