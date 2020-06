Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

**Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Included**Come check out this amazing ''Smart Home'' in the beautiful master planned community of Sienna Hills complete with a fitness center, pool, spa, and miles of hiking trails. Right outside the front door of this home is a huge community park, as well as Odyssey Preparatory Academy, Amazing views, and direct access to the White Tank Mountains. Schedule a showing for this awesome practically brand new home today. Furniture and trampoline negotiable!