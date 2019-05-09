All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 21040 W Elm Way Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
21040 W Elm Way Ct
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

21040 W Elm Way Ct

21040 W Elm Way Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21040 W Elm Way Ct, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous like new home in Verrado! - This awesome 3 bedroom home has a beautiful kitchen with SS appliances and SS backsplash. Granite in the kitchen, a covered courtyard, and your own MEDIA ROOM are only a couple of the upgraded features of this home. 2400 sq ft means plenty of room for your family and there's a den if you need a home office. Verrado is an incredible community with golf and an active downtown district! $1750 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog, Buckeye rental tax of 2%. $10 mthly admin fee. Email us to schedule your showing! Kolby@ValleyOfTheSunRentals.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4005791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21040 W Elm Way Ct have any available units?
21040 W Elm Way Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21040 W Elm Way Ct have?
Some of 21040 W Elm Way Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21040 W Elm Way Ct currently offering any rent specials?
21040 W Elm Way Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21040 W Elm Way Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 21040 W Elm Way Ct is pet friendly.
Does 21040 W Elm Way Ct offer parking?
No, 21040 W Elm Way Ct does not offer parking.
Does 21040 W Elm Way Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21040 W Elm Way Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21040 W Elm Way Ct have a pool?
No, 21040 W Elm Way Ct does not have a pool.
Does 21040 W Elm Way Ct have accessible units?
No, 21040 W Elm Way Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 21040 W Elm Way Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 21040 W Elm Way Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College