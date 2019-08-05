21020 W Ridge Rd

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Great Location in Verrado Near Parks and Schools! - Beautiful 3 Bed Home that has been Well Taken Care of and is in Great Condition. Open Kitchen with A Lot of Cabinets and Tile in all the Right Places. Wall of Windows in the Living and Dining Area Perfect for Entertaining. All appliances included! A Park is Right Across the Street, Close to Schools and Community Pool. $1550 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your small dog. Buckeye rental tax of 2%



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3345703)