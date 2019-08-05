All apartments in Buckeye
21020 W Ridge Rd
21020 W Ridge Rd

21020 West Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

21020 West Ridge Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Great Location in Verrado Near Parks and Schools! - Beautiful 3 Bed Home that has been Well Taken Care of and is in Great Condition. Open Kitchen with A Lot of Cabinets and Tile in all the Right Places. Wall of Windows in the Living and Dining Area Perfect for Entertaining. All appliances included! A Park is Right Across the Street, Close to Schools and Community Pool. $1550 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your small dog. Buckeye rental tax of 2%

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3345703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21020 W Ridge Rd have any available units?
21020 W Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 21020 W Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21020 W Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21020 W Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 21020 W Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 21020 W Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 21020 W Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 21020 W Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21020 W Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21020 W Ridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 21020 W Ridge Rd has a pool.
Does 21020 W Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 21020 W Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21020 W Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 21020 W Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21020 W Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 21020 W Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

