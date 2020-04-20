21016 W ELM WAY Court

21016 West Elm Way Court, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Verrado
THIS IS FABULOUS HOME READY FOR MOVE IN. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS THIS TWO STORY HOME OFFERS AN OVERSIZED BALCONY WITH ALL OF THE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS INCLUDING THE LAUNDRY ROOM. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS AN OPEN KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM WITH LARGE BACK ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A BEDROOM. THE BACKYARD HAS A SPARKLING SPOOL! LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICE ARE INCLUDED WITH REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
