21016 W ELM WAY Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

THIS IS FABULOUS HOME READY FOR MOVE IN. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS THIS TWO STORY HOME OFFERS AN OVERSIZED BALCONY WITH ALL OF THE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS INCLUDING THE LAUNDRY ROOM. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS AN OPEN KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM WITH LARGE BACK ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A BEDROOM. THE BACKYARD HAS A SPARKLING SPOOL! LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICE ARE INCLUDED WITH REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER.