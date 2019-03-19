All apartments in Buckeye
Location

20920 West Edith Way, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your DREAM HOME in this 4 bed./2 bath. in luxurious VERRADO phase 1. Visit VERRADO.COM to see all that it has to offer!! Anyone knows that this country-club lifestyle home is located near the I-10, & 3 blocks of walking distance to Main St. grocery stores, shopping/dining, and is near various of the TOP excelling schools in the state of Arizona that have been featured nationally. This Pulte Victoria model home has beautiful exterior paint, with louvered shutters, and green grass yard. Enjoy your morning coffee outside sitting in the wide covered front porch overlooking boulevard styled streets with rows of large trimmed trees. Walking in the home you will love the charming light fixtures throughout, wide open spaces made for any type of furniture, and soaring high ceilings. Cook up your dinner in this Chef's kitchen that is equipped with upgraded granite countertops, wood cabinetry, single oven w/microwave, island for extra cooking space, and breakfast nook. The wood-like flooring will lead you through all high traffic areas including family, living, dining room & walk-way. Up the carpeted staircase, you will find yourself overlooking the fenced balcony in a LARGE loft area with outside balcony as well. Master suite has GIGANTIC walk-in closet, soft carpet flooring, and large bathroom with His & Her sinks, wide mirrors, and separate tub & shower. Master suite also has balcony access as well! Relax under the covered backyard patio on the weekends while entertaining company. This is in a QUIET & BEAUTIFUL community with many parks, playgrounds, trails and is perfect for evening or morning walks/runs.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 non-refundable pet deposit(under 30lbs). $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â 

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20920 West Edith Way have any available units?
20920 West Edith Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20920 West Edith Way have?
Some of 20920 West Edith Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20920 West Edith Way currently offering any rent specials?
20920 West Edith Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20920 West Edith Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20920 West Edith Way is pet friendly.
Does 20920 West Edith Way offer parking?
No, 20920 West Edith Way does not offer parking.
Does 20920 West Edith Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20920 West Edith Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20920 West Edith Way have a pool?
No, 20920 West Edith Way does not have a pool.
Does 20920 West Edith Way have accessible units?
No, 20920 West Edith Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20920 West Edith Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20920 West Edith Way does not have units with dishwashers.

