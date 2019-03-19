20920 West Edith Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your DREAM HOME in this 4 bed./2 bath. in luxurious VERRADO phase 1. Visit VERRADO.COM to see all that it has to offer!! Anyone knows that this country-club lifestyle home is located near the I-10, & 3 blocks of walking distance to Main St. grocery stores, shopping/dining, and is near various of the TOP excelling schools in the state of Arizona that have been featured nationally. This Pulte Victoria model home has beautiful exterior paint, with louvered shutters, and green grass yard. Enjoy your morning coffee outside sitting in the wide covered front porch overlooking boulevard styled streets with rows of large trimmed trees. Walking in the home you will love the charming light fixtures throughout, wide open spaces made for any type of furniture, and soaring high ceilings. Cook up your dinner in this Chef's kitchen that is equipped with upgraded granite countertops, wood cabinetry, single oven w/microwave, island for extra cooking space, and breakfast nook. The wood-like flooring will lead you through all high traffic areas including family, living, dining room & walk-way. Up the carpeted staircase, you will find yourself overlooking the fenced balcony in a LARGE loft area with outside balcony as well. Master suite has GIGANTIC walk-in closet, soft carpet flooring, and large bathroom with His & Her sinks, wide mirrors, and separate tub & shower. Master suite also has balcony access as well! Relax under the covered backyard patio on the weekends while entertaining company. This is in a QUIET & BEAUTIFUL community with many parks, playgrounds, trails and is perfect for evening or morning walks/runs.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 non-refundable pet deposit(under 30lbs). $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.