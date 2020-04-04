20887 W MAIDEN Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Pinnacle West home in wonderful community of Verrado. Located 1/2 block from the new Heritage Community Center&Heritage School. Community center includes large rec pool,splash pad & BBQ. Home features a comfortable porch which will look out over a huge grassy area maintained by the HOA. Lower level has a private covered patio, spacious great room, kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, & beautiful double edged granite counter tops and tile back splash. Off the kitchen is a large family eating area. Upstairs is a enormous master suite (bedroom large enough to have an office)The bathroom has double sinks, separate bath and walk in snail shower. Closet is huge. There are also two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.