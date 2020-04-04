All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

20887 W MAIDEN Lane

20887 West Maiden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20887 West Maiden Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Beautiful Pinnacle West home in wonderful community of Verrado. Located 1/2 block from the new Heritage Community Center&Heritage School. Community center includes large rec pool,splash pad & BBQ. Home features a comfortable porch which will look out over a huge grassy area maintained by the HOA. Lower level has a private covered patio, spacious great room, kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, & beautiful double edged granite counter tops and tile back splash. Off the kitchen is a large family eating area. Upstairs is a enormous master suite (bedroom large enough to have an office)The bathroom has double sinks, separate bath and walk in snail shower. Closet is huge. There are also two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20887 W MAIDEN Lane have any available units?
20887 W MAIDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20887 W MAIDEN Lane have?
Some of 20887 W MAIDEN Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20887 W MAIDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20887 W MAIDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20887 W MAIDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20887 W MAIDEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20887 W MAIDEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20887 W MAIDEN Lane offers parking.
Does 20887 W MAIDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20887 W MAIDEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20887 W MAIDEN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20887 W MAIDEN Lane has a pool.
Does 20887 W MAIDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 20887 W MAIDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20887 W MAIDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20887 W MAIDEN Lane has units with dishwashers.
