20795 W Wycliff Dr

Enjoy this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in one of the best areas of the West Valley, Verrado. This home has a beautiful pool, Pergola, and mature landscaping. You will feel like you have your own getaway. Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, upgraded tile, Jacuzzi tub, and more amenities encase the inside of this home. 1,551 Sf. Rent includes access to the community pools. *



**** Available 12/7/2018 ****

