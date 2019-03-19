All apartments in Buckeye
20795 W Wycliff Dr
20795 W Wycliff Dr

20795 West Wycliff Drive
Location

20795 West Wycliff Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in one of the best areas of the West Valley, Verrado. This home has a beautiful pool, Pergola, and mature landscaping. You will feel like you have your own getaway. Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, upgraded tile, Jacuzzi tub, and more amenities encase the inside of this home. 1,551 Sf. Rent includes access to the community pools. *

To apply for this home or view additional homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20795 W Wycliff Dr have any available units?
20795 W Wycliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20795 W Wycliff Dr have?
Some of 20795 W Wycliff Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20795 W Wycliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20795 W Wycliff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20795 W Wycliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20795 W Wycliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20795 W Wycliff Dr offer parking?
No, 20795 W Wycliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20795 W Wycliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20795 W Wycliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20795 W Wycliff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20795 W Wycliff Dr has a pool.
Does 20795 W Wycliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 20795 W Wycliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20795 W Wycliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20795 W Wycliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
