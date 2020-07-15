20757 W MEDLOCK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

BRAND NEW! Beautiful 2BR, 2.5BA home in resort-style Mountainside at Victory gated community. You will enjoy resort style living in this light and airy open floor plan featuring 10' ceilings, cook's kitchen with GE stainless appliances, entertainers center island and walk-in pantry. Spacious Master Suite has spa-like Bath with spacious walk-in shower and large closet. Comfortable secondary bedroom with en-suite. Enjoy sitting out on the front porch relaxing and watching the views of the green belt, community pool and mountains. Move-In Ready. Call today for a showing!