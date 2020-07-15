All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM

20757 W MEDLOCK Drive

20757 W Medlock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20757 W Medlock Dr, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
BRAND NEW! Beautiful 2BR, 2.5BA home in resort-style Mountainside at Victory gated community. You will enjoy resort style living in this light and airy open floor plan featuring 10' ceilings, cook's kitchen with GE stainless appliances, entertainers center island and walk-in pantry. Spacious Master Suite has spa-like Bath with spacious walk-in shower and large closet. Comfortable secondary bedroom with en-suite. Enjoy sitting out on the front porch relaxing and watching the views of the green belt, community pool and mountains. Move-In Ready. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive have any available units?
20757 W MEDLOCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive have?
Some of 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20757 W MEDLOCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive offers parking.
Does 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive has a pool.
Does 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20757 W MEDLOCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
