20618 N 262ND Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF FESTIVAL FOOTHILLS. NEUTRAL PAINT! HOUSE HAS SPLIT FLOOR-PLAN...2 LARGE BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS. NICE OFFICE/DEN JUST OFF ENTRY. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH EASY CARE DESERT PLANTS. GREAT ROOM WITH RECESSED AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT EQUIPMENT. MODERN KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR AND PANTRY. COVERED PATIO IN BACK. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT-IN STORAGE CABINETS.. ALL NEUTRAL COLORS...THERE IS A $100. NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE DUE WITH 1ST MONTHS RENT & $200 OF CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE. IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT! GREAT COMMUNITY WITH GRADE SCHOOL, PARKS, & RIDING PATHS. OWNER PREFERS NO PETS. NO SMOKING!!