All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 20571 W Nelson Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20571 W Nelson Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20571 W Nelson Place

20571 W Nelson Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20571 W Nelson Pl, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

granite counters
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
Like new home in amenity rich Verrado! - Rare opportunity to lease a like new home. Awesome community of Verrado with incredible amenities. This home has dark cabinets, plantation shutters, granite, gas range and SS appliances. Gorgeous master shower! Low electric bills (SOLAR). Mountain views in the backyard and a very convenient location. No Pets Please. $1495 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, Buckeye rental tax 2%. $10 monthly admin fee Electric will remain in owner's name and tenant will reimburse owner for electricity on a monthly basis

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1978033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20571 W Nelson Place have any available units?
20571 W Nelson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 20571 W Nelson Place currently offering any rent specials?
20571 W Nelson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20571 W Nelson Place pet-friendly?
No, 20571 W Nelson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20571 W Nelson Place offer parking?
No, 20571 W Nelson Place does not offer parking.
Does 20571 W Nelson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20571 W Nelson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20571 W Nelson Place have a pool?
No, 20571 W Nelson Place does not have a pool.
Does 20571 W Nelson Place have accessible units?
No, 20571 W Nelson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20571 W Nelson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20571 W Nelson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20571 W Nelson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20571 W Nelson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College