Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive

20484 W Park Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20484 W Park Meadows Dr, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
Brand New Upgraded Home Ready Today!! Spacious open concept with a large great room featuring an open kitchen with 42'' white kitchen soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, White Ice granite countertops, center island w/ breakfast bar and a massive pantry. Inviting kitchen, which opens up to a large family room. Kitchen and dining room have modern light fixtures you will love! Modern 12''x24'' tile in all traffic areas, 3 car tandem garage for your toys! Spacious master suite w. large bath featuring dual sinks, separate walk-in shower & soaking tub & walk-in closet. Large backyard with room to play! Located in the highly desirable community of Verrado with lots of great amenities such as parks, pools, spa, coffee house, exercise room and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive have any available units?
20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive have?
Some of 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive offers parking.
Does 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive has a pool.
Does 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive have accessible units?
No, 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive has units with dishwashers.
