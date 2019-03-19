20484 W PARK MEADOWS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool garage hot tub

Brand New Upgraded Home Ready Today!! Spacious open concept with a large great room featuring an open kitchen with 42'' white kitchen soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, White Ice granite countertops, center island w/ breakfast bar and a massive pantry. Inviting kitchen, which opens up to a large family room. Kitchen and dining room have modern light fixtures you will love! Modern 12''x24'' tile in all traffic areas, 3 car tandem garage for your toys! Spacious master suite w. large bath featuring dual sinks, separate walk-in shower & soaking tub & walk-in closet. Large backyard with room to play! Located in the highly desirable community of Verrado with lots of great amenities such as parks, pools, spa, coffee house, exercise room and so much more.