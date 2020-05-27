All apartments in Buckeye
20403 W Monarch Ct
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:07 AM

20403 W Monarch Ct

20403 West Monarch Court · No Longer Available
Location

20403 West Monarch Court, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
WELCOME TO VERRADO...the home of 2 award winning golf courses in AZ! Walk to Main Street and elementary, middle and HS! Situated on a private, quiet cul-de-sac with more than ample parking in driveway and court. Breathtaking views of the White Tank Mountains from your front porch. Spacious with lots of natural light. Private master suite with retreat. Large covered front and back patios with landscaped, low maintenance yards. PLEASE NOTE: Video does not depict landscaped backyard that is predominantly turf. $1870 plus 2% tax with 1 year lease. Pets with deposit okay with prior approval and pet rent. Available June 30th. HOA, garbage/recycle and pest control included in rent. Renters insurance required. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20403 W Monarch Ct have any available units?
20403 W Monarch Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20403 W Monarch Ct have?
Some of 20403 W Monarch Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20403 W Monarch Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20403 W Monarch Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20403 W Monarch Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 20403 W Monarch Ct is pet friendly.
Does 20403 W Monarch Ct offer parking?
Yes, 20403 W Monarch Ct offers parking.
Does 20403 W Monarch Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20403 W Monarch Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20403 W Monarch Ct have a pool?
Yes, 20403 W Monarch Ct has a pool.
Does 20403 W Monarch Ct have accessible units?
No, 20403 W Monarch Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20403 W Monarch Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20403 W Monarch Ct has units with dishwashers.

