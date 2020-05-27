20403 W Monarch Ct

Amenities

WELCOME TO VERRADO...the home of 2 award winning golf courses in AZ! Walk to Main Street and elementary, middle and HS! Situated on a private, quiet cul-de-sac with more than ample parking in driveway and court. Breathtaking views of the White Tank Mountains from your front porch. Spacious with lots of natural light. Private master suite with retreat. Large covered front and back patios with landscaped, low maintenance yards. PLEASE NOTE: Video does not depict landscaped backyard that is predominantly turf. $1870 plus 2% tax with 1 year lease. Pets with deposit okay with prior approval and pet rent. Available June 30th. HOA, garbage/recycle and pest control included in rent. Renters insurance required. This is a must see!