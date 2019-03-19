19957 N 259th Ave

Amenities

Practically New! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Den, 2 Bath Home with No Neighbors Behind, Just Beautiful Mountain Vistas. Gorgeous Oasis Community of Festival Ranch w/ Parks & Splash Pad, Farmers Market, Golf Course, New Schools & Shopping. Enjoy Large Open Kitchen with White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Walk-In Pantry, Lots of Cabinet Space. Joins Family Room w/ Built-in Entertainment Wall, Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio & Grass Backyard! Master Bedroom Has Bay Windows with Mountain Views, Lg Walk-in Closet and a Custom Walk-In Rainfall Shower. This Is A Must See!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet. City Tax:2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



