Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19957 N 259th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019

19957 N 259th Ave

19957 N 259th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

19957 N 259th Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Festival Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80df0f10c0 ----
Practically New! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Den, 2 Bath Home with No Neighbors Behind, Just Beautiful Mountain Vistas. Gorgeous Oasis Community of Festival Ranch w/ Parks & Splash Pad, Farmers Market, Golf Course, New Schools & Shopping. Enjoy Large Open Kitchen with White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Walk-In Pantry, Lots of Cabinet Space. Joins Family Room w/ Built-in Entertainment Wall, Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio & Grass Backyard! Master Bedroom Has Bay Windows with Mountain Views, Lg Walk-in Closet and a Custom Walk-In Rainfall Shower. This Is A Must See!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet. City Tax:2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19957 N 259th Ave have any available units?
19957 N 259th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19957 N 259th Ave have?
Some of 19957 N 259th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19957 N 259th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19957 N 259th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19957 N 259th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19957 N 259th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19957 N 259th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19957 N 259th Ave offers parking.
Does 19957 N 259th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19957 N 259th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19957 N 259th Ave have a pool?
No, 19957 N 259th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19957 N 259th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19957 N 259th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19957 N 259th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19957 N 259th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

