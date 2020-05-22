All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19739 W ADAMS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19739 W ADAMS Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

19739 W ADAMS Street

19739 West Adams Street · (602) 388-8082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19739 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
***BRAND NEW BUILD TO RENT*** Brand new home is ready to move in! 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a den with 1968 sq feet, open concept floor plan, split bedroom design. This home comes with all new appliances including the washer/dryer and fridge. This is a must see for all. If you move in on the first the total move in would be $4139.00 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included. Back yard is getting full landscaping. Short Term lease options 3 - 6 - 9 Months contact us for more details ****NO CATS ****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS*** All dog breeds are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19739 W ADAMS Street have any available units?
19739 W ADAMS Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19739 W ADAMS Street have?
Some of 19739 W ADAMS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19739 W ADAMS Street currently offering any rent specials?
19739 W ADAMS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19739 W ADAMS Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19739 W ADAMS Street is pet friendly.
Does 19739 W ADAMS Street offer parking?
Yes, 19739 W ADAMS Street does offer parking.
Does 19739 W ADAMS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19739 W ADAMS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19739 W ADAMS Street have a pool?
No, 19739 W ADAMS Street does not have a pool.
Does 19739 W ADAMS Street have accessible units?
No, 19739 W ADAMS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19739 W ADAMS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19739 W ADAMS Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19739 W ADAMS Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity