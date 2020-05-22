19739 W ADAMS Street

Amenities

***BRAND NEW BUILD TO RENT*** Brand new home is ready to move in! 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a den with 1968 sq feet, open concept floor plan, split bedroom design. This home comes with all new appliances including the washer/dryer and fridge. This is a must see for all. If you move in on the first the total move in would be $4139.00 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included. Back yard is getting full landscaping. Short Term lease options 3 - 6 - 9 Months contact us for more details ****NO CATS ****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS*** All dog breeds are allowed.