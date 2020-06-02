19603 W JEFFERSON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage key fob access

So many upgrades in this like new Coronado model. 3 bedroom 2 bath with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, matching tile in all rooms. Walk in shower in the master bathroom with two shower heads including a rain head. Master has large walk in closet. Outlets for mounted TV, smart home upgrades, light automation, keyless entry and automatic garage door. Better than brand new because there are ceiling fans, window coverings and the back and front yard are fully landscaped! Backyard includes an orange tree and a lemon tree, paved patio and fire pit. Don't miss out on this move in ready bargain.