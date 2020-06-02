All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19603 W JEFFERSON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19603 W JEFFERSON Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

19603 W JEFFERSON Street

19603 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19603 West Jefferson Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
key fob access
So many upgrades in this like new Coronado model. 3 bedroom 2 bath with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, matching tile in all rooms. Walk in shower in the master bathroom with two shower heads including a rain head. Master has large walk in closet. Outlets for mounted TV, smart home upgrades, light automation, keyless entry and automatic garage door. Better than brand new because there are ceiling fans, window coverings and the back and front yard are fully landscaped! Backyard includes an orange tree and a lemon tree, paved patio and fire pit. Don't miss out on this move in ready bargain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19603 W JEFFERSON Street have any available units?
19603 W JEFFERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19603 W JEFFERSON Street have?
Some of 19603 W JEFFERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19603 W JEFFERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
19603 W JEFFERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19603 W JEFFERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 19603 W JEFFERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19603 W JEFFERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 19603 W JEFFERSON Street offers parking.
Does 19603 W JEFFERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19603 W JEFFERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19603 W JEFFERSON Street have a pool?
No, 19603 W JEFFERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 19603 W JEFFERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 19603 W JEFFERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19603 W JEFFERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19603 W JEFFERSON Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College