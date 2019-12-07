All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19578 W Adams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19578 W Adams St
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

19578 W Adams St

19578 West Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19578 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great price on this home between Buckeye and Goodyear! - This home is handy to I-10 and has never been rented before! Owner occupied for the past year and in the popular Blue Horizons subdivision. This 4 bedroom home has a large kitchen with lots of counter space. A gas range and refrigerator also included. Open floorplan so that you can see the XXL living area from the kitchen. All appliances are included, even the washer dryer! Lots of tile and low maintenance landscaping! $1450 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. Buckeye rental tax 2%, $10 mthly admin fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5326559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19578 W Adams St have any available units?
19578 W Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19578 W Adams St have?
Some of 19578 W Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19578 W Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
19578 W Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19578 W Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19578 W Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 19578 W Adams St offer parking?
No, 19578 W Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 19578 W Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19578 W Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19578 W Adams St have a pool?
No, 19578 W Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 19578 W Adams St have accessible units?
No, 19578 W Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 19578 W Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19578 W Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College