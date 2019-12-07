19578 W Adams St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Great price on this home between Buckeye and Goodyear! - This home is handy to I-10 and has never been rented before! Owner occupied for the past year and in the popular Blue Horizons subdivision. This 4 bedroom home has a large kitchen with lots of counter space. A gas range and refrigerator also included. Open floorplan so that you can see the XXL living area from the kitchen. All appliances are included, even the washer dryer! Lots of tile and low maintenance landscaping! $1450 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. Buckeye rental tax 2%, $10 mthly admin fee



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5326559)