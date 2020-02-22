All apartments in Buckeye
17 S 238th Dr
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:52 AM

17 S 238th Dr

17 North 238th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17 North 238th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
****AVAILABLE 3/5/2020**** To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com Click For Rent to locate this home. Conveniently located Buckeye Home, just north of I-10 off Watson Rd exit. Also, near the access road to the Skyline Regional Park in the southern White Tank Mountains!!! This neighborhood is extremely close to the I-10!!! Single level 4Bed/2Bath 2 Car Garage, desert landscaped front yard, open floor-plan, spacious master with ensuite and walk in closet, backyard has a good size covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 S 238th Dr have any available units?
17 S 238th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 S 238th Dr have?
Some of 17 S 238th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 S 238th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17 S 238th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 S 238th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 S 238th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17 S 238th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17 S 238th Dr offers parking.
Does 17 S 238th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 S 238th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 S 238th Dr have a pool?
No, 17 S 238th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17 S 238th Dr have accessible units?
No, 17 S 238th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17 S 238th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 S 238th Dr has units with dishwashers.

