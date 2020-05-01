Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 256558
Beautiful renovated two story home. Spacious completely tiled home. Has a kitchen with upgraded cabinets and counters. Beautiful loft area perfect for the kids or a second living room. Has four bedrooms and three fully renovated bathrooms. Also comes with a trailer gate and a landscaped backyard perfect for gatherings. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256558 Property Id 256558
(RLNE5687873)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 162 N 225th Dr have any available units?
162 N 225th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 N 225th Dr have?
Some of 162 N 225th Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 N 225th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
162 N 225th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 N 225th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 N 225th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 162 N 225th Dr offer parking?
No, 162 N 225th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 162 N 225th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 N 225th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 N 225th Dr have a pool?
No, 162 N 225th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 162 N 225th Dr have accessible units?
No, 162 N 225th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 162 N 225th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 N 225th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)