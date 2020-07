Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

AVAILABLE 05-01-2019 - NOT PET FRIENDLY Just in time to enjoy your own PRIVATE POOL as the temps rise ! 4 bedroom plus loft sits on golf course lot with mountain views -master bedroom DOWNSTAIRS , walkin closet - movein ready with all appliances including washer , dryer and refrigerator ( as is condition ) , low maintenance desert landscape - 3 bedrooms upstairs with full guest bath . SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED - NO EXCEPTIONS - Pool service included !