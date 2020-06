Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and bright 4 bedroom 3 bath house in a great community! This home features complete tile and hardwood flooring, glass sliding showers, all your basic kitchen appliances, 2 car garage and a big backyard! You will also have very easy access to Papago Fwy.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix



Contact us to schedule a showing.