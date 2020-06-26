All apartments in Anthem
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

42861 N VOYAGE Trail

42861 North Voyage Trail · No Longer Available
Location

42861 North Voyage Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Anthem Parkside rental located on a quiet wash lot with view fencing. Over-sized lot provides outstanding outdoor living with pool, fireplace, ramada and BBQ island. From the welcoming great room plan to the amazing backyard with brand new pool decking, you will find custom touches throughout. Beautiful tile work in master bath that features separate walk-in shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout. Desert living made easy in Anthem! New interior paint, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Hurry! This rental will not last long. Owners will consider 1 small (20 lbs or less) dog. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Pool care included. Tenant to pay Community Center transfer fee: $75 if privileges desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42861 N VOYAGE Trail have any available units?
42861 N VOYAGE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 42861 N VOYAGE Trail have?
Some of 42861 N VOYAGE Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42861 N VOYAGE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
42861 N VOYAGE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42861 N VOYAGE Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 42861 N VOYAGE Trail is pet friendly.
Does 42861 N VOYAGE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 42861 N VOYAGE Trail offers parking.
Does 42861 N VOYAGE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42861 N VOYAGE Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42861 N VOYAGE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 42861 N VOYAGE Trail has a pool.
Does 42861 N VOYAGE Trail have accessible units?
No, 42861 N VOYAGE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 42861 N VOYAGE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42861 N VOYAGE Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 42861 N VOYAGE Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 42861 N VOYAGE Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
