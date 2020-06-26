42861 N VOYAGE Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Anthem Parkside rental located on a quiet wash lot with view fencing. Over-sized lot provides outstanding outdoor living with pool, fireplace, ramada and BBQ island. From the welcoming great room plan to the amazing backyard with brand new pool decking, you will find custom touches throughout. Beautiful tile work in master bath that features separate walk-in shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout. Desert living made easy in Anthem! New interior paint, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Hurry! This rental will not last long. Owners will consider 1 small (20 lbs or less) dog. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Pool care included. Tenant to pay Community Center transfer fee: $75 if privileges desired.