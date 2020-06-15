All apartments in Anthem
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

42203 N CALEDONIA Way

42203 North Caledonia Way · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Anthem
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Location

42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3364 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis. The exquisite backyard features covered patio furnished with comfy furniture, a built in BBQ gas grill and bar, another patio area with a sectional and firepit, a heated pebble tech pool with a boulder water fall. This gorgeous golf course lot home is right on the fairway and has unobstructed views. You can sit at the pool side table while you enjoy the spectacular sunsets and mountain views. As you enter this captivating professionally decorated home, you'll enjoy the open flow of the formal dining room and living room. The beautiful dark cherry oversized dining table with leather chairs open to the picturesque windows and plush sofas in the formal living room. Continue on to the ample kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and glass top stove. The kitchen is open to the great room that is light and bright with leather sofas and 60" flat screen TV, and gas fireplace. There are sliding doors leading to the patio and backyard. This is an ideal home for the whole family to spend their Arizona vacation.
There is plenty of room for everyone in this spacious 3 bedroom home plus casita. The master suite is large and has a king bed and flat screen TV. You can open the sliding glass doors and be in the beautiful backyard. The master bath is private and roomy with a separate tub and walk-in shower, his and hers vanities and huge walk-in closet.
The two guest bedrooms are set up Jack-n-Jill style, one is light and bright with a queen bed, two nightstands, and an accent chair. The other has 2 twin beds with a king converter, one nightstand and dresser with a wall mounted flat screen TV. The full bathroom is shared between the two bedrooms with each having their own private vanity.
Head out to the front courtyard and you'll escape to the private casita with a sofa sleeper, dresser, wall mounted flat screen TV, and full size bathroom with shower/tub combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42203 N CALEDONIA Way have any available units?
42203 N CALEDONIA Way has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42203 N CALEDONIA Way have?
Some of 42203 N CALEDONIA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42203 N CALEDONIA Way currently offering any rent specials?
42203 N CALEDONIA Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42203 N CALEDONIA Way pet-friendly?
No, 42203 N CALEDONIA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42203 N CALEDONIA Way offer parking?
No, 42203 N CALEDONIA Way does not offer parking.
Does 42203 N CALEDONIA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42203 N CALEDONIA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42203 N CALEDONIA Way have a pool?
Yes, 42203 N CALEDONIA Way has a pool.
Does 42203 N CALEDONIA Way have accessible units?
No, 42203 N CALEDONIA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 42203 N CALEDONIA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42203 N CALEDONIA Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 42203 N CALEDONIA Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 42203 N CALEDONIA Way does not have units with air conditioning.
