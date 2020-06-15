42203 N CALEDONIA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit pool bbq/grill

Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis. The exquisite backyard features covered patio furnished with comfy furniture, a built in BBQ gas grill and bar, another patio area with a sectional and firepit, a heated pebble tech pool with a boulder water fall. This gorgeous golf course lot home is right on the fairway and has unobstructed views. You can sit at the pool side table while you enjoy the spectacular sunsets and mountain views. As you enter this captivating professionally decorated home, you'll enjoy the open flow of the formal dining room and living room. The beautiful dark cherry oversized dining table with leather chairs open to the picturesque windows and plush sofas in the formal living room. Continue on to the ample kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and glass top stove. The kitchen is open to the great room that is light and bright with leather sofas and 60" flat screen TV, and gas fireplace. There are sliding doors leading to the patio and backyard. This is an ideal home for the whole family to spend their Arizona vacation.

There is plenty of room for everyone in this spacious 3 bedroom home plus casita. The master suite is large and has a king bed and flat screen TV. You can open the sliding glass doors and be in the beautiful backyard. The master bath is private and roomy with a separate tub and walk-in shower, his and hers vanities and huge walk-in closet.

The two guest bedrooms are set up Jack-n-Jill style, one is light and bright with a queen bed, two nightstands, and an accent chair. The other has 2 twin beds with a king converter, one nightstand and dresser with a wall mounted flat screen TV. The full bathroom is shared between the two bedrooms with each having their own private vanity.

Head out to the front courtyard and you'll escape to the private casita with a sofa sleeper, dresser, wall mounted flat screen TV, and full size bathroom with shower/tub combo.