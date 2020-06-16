All apartments in Anthem
42127 N Celebration Way

42127 North Celebration Lane · (602) 677-4130
Location

42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1986 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views. This stunning home features stone gas fireplace, courtyard entry, upgraded tile & carpet, French doors to courtyard, split master, Corian counters, Breakfast Bar, water softener, BBQ & more! Just bring your clothes & toothbrush to enjoy this golf course beauty! Master has king bed, BR #2 has full bed, BR #3 has twin bed. Tenant to verify schools & any other pertinent information. No Pets. With min 6-month lease, tenant may transfer Community Center privileges by paying the $75 transfer fee. ($35/year renewal fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

