42127 N Celebration Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views. This stunning home features stone gas fireplace, courtyard entry, upgraded tile & carpet, French doors to courtyard, split master, Corian counters, Breakfast Bar, water softener, BBQ & more! Just bring your clothes & toothbrush to enjoy this golf course beauty! Master has king bed, BR #2 has full bed, BR #3 has twin bed. Tenant to verify schools & any other pertinent information. No Pets. With min 6-month lease, tenant may transfer Community Center privileges by paying the $75 transfer fee. ($35/year renewal fee)