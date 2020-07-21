41930 N Emerald Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Country Club living at its finest! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for lease situated on the Persimmon Golf Course with amazing mountain & golf views. Enjoy AZ outdoor living &amazing sunsets from the backyard that is perfect for entertaining with extended tiled patio, built- in BBQ and Kiva fireplace. A private entry courtyard leads into the homes expansive great room featuring tile flooring, custom paint, plantation shutters, & window treatments. The kitchen features Maple cabinetry, slab granite counters, & stainless steel appliances. The casita has a full bath with the option to enter through the front courtyard or the interior of home. you must see this home - it's absolutely gorgeous!