All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
41930 N Emerald Lake Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:22 PM

41930 N Emerald Lake Drive

41930 North Emerald Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

41930 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Country Club living at its finest! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for lease situated on the Persimmon Golf Course with amazing mountain & golf views. Enjoy AZ outdoor living &amazing sunsets from the backyard that is perfect for entertaining with extended tiled patio, built- in BBQ and Kiva fireplace. A private entry courtyard leads into the homes expansive great room featuring tile flooring, custom paint, plantation shutters, & window treatments. The kitchen features Maple cabinetry, slab granite counters, & stainless steel appliances. The casita has a full bath with the option to enter through the front courtyard or the interior of home. you must see this home - it's absolutely gorgeous!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive have any available units?
41930 N Emerald Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive have?
Some of 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41930 N Emerald Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41930 N Emerald Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College