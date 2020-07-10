All apartments in Anthem
41715 N Miles Court
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

41715 N Miles Court

41715 North Miles Court · No Longer Available
Location

41715 North Miles Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
NO PETS! This beautiful 1,871 sq.ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with downstairs den, is located in the much sought after Paseo neighborhood, in Anthem, AZ. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a two-car garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Perfect location! Close to shopping, restaurants and within walking distance to Anthem's 63 acre park, community center with pools, tennis courts, water park and much much more! Rent: $1600, Security Deposit: $1300, Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit, $250, Go to www.MaynardProperties.net for complete list of tenant qualifications. Broker, Kelly W Maynard, Maynard Properties.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41715 N Miles Court have any available units?
41715 N Miles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41715 N Miles Court have?
Some of 41715 N Miles Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41715 N Miles Court currently offering any rent specials?
41715 N Miles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41715 N Miles Court pet-friendly?
No, 41715 N Miles Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41715 N Miles Court offer parking?
Yes, 41715 N Miles Court offers parking.
Does 41715 N Miles Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41715 N Miles Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41715 N Miles Court have a pool?
Yes, 41715 N Miles Court has a pool.
Does 41715 N Miles Court have accessible units?
No, 41715 N Miles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41715 N Miles Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41715 N Miles Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 41715 N Miles Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41715 N Miles Court has units with air conditioning.

