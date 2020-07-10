41715 N Miles Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

NO PETS! This beautiful 1,871 sq.ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with downstairs den, is located in the much sought after Paseo neighborhood, in Anthem, AZ. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a two-car garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Perfect location! Close to shopping, restaurants and within walking distance to Anthem's 63 acre park, community center with pools, tennis courts, water park and much much more! Rent: $1600, Security Deposit: $1300, Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit, $250, Go to www.MaynardProperties.net for complete list of tenant qualifications. Broker, Kelly W Maynard, Maynard Properties.NET