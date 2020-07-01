41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

NOW AVAILABLE JUNE 1! Popular two bdrm, two bath, Lexington floorplan will not disappoint! Bright and sunny with tile floors in all main living areas and just the right touch of carpeting in bedrooms only. Master bedroom overlooks the yard and the master bath features dual sink vanity, soaking tub, separate step-in shower and large master closet. Private hall opens to second bedroom (great guest room, office, or den) and guest bath with tub/shower combo. Kitchen features granite counters and all appliances-refrigerator has Ice and Water in the door! The backyard is perfect for enjoying our beautiful AZ weather - deep covered patio has been extended and includes a built-in stainless steel Gas BBQ. NOTE: Home available for move-in on JUNE 1. Call agent for more information.