Anthem, AZ
41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way

41314 North Rolling Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

41314 North Rolling Green Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
NOW AVAILABLE JUNE 1! Popular two bdrm, two bath, Lexington floorplan will not disappoint! Bright and sunny with tile floors in all main living areas and just the right touch of carpeting in bedrooms only. Master bedroom overlooks the yard and the master bath features dual sink vanity, soaking tub, separate step-in shower and large master closet. Private hall opens to second bedroom (great guest room, office, or den) and guest bath with tub/shower combo. Kitchen features granite counters and all appliances-refrigerator has Ice and Water in the door! The backyard is perfect for enjoying our beautiful AZ weather - deep covered patio has been extended and includes a built-in stainless steel Gas BBQ. NOTE: Home available for move-in on JUNE 1. Call agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way have any available units?
41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way have?
Some of 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way currently offering any rent specials?
41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way pet-friendly?
No, 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way offer parking?
No, 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way does not offer parking.
Does 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way have a pool?
No, 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way does not have a pool.
Does 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way have accessible units?
No, 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41314 N ROLLING GREEN Way does not have units with air conditioning.

