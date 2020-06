Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Picture Perfect Fully Furnished Retreat! Every comfort of home provided for you in this home nestled against the Ironwood Golf Course with fairway views of two holes, Daisy Mtn & the Carefree mountains in the background. King bed in the extended master which also offers a sitting area. 2nd Bedroom has a queen bed. Kitchen is fully outfitted. The expansive yard has an extended patio offering plenty of outdoor living space and privacy while enjoying the views. Comfortable outdoor furniture, Stainless Steel BBQ & Firepit - open sky view, perfect for stargazing! 3 Flat screen TVs.The home is beautifully maintained by responsive local homeowner. Summer rates do not include utilities. NOV-APRIL $2900 mo. / MAY-OCT $1900+ utilities. Check Availability Calendar.